Scissors in woman's stomach: Special team formed; report in 10 days

A special team has been appointed to investigate the incident in which scissors got stuck inside the stomach of a woman from Kozhikode.

Published: 17th October 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  A special team has been appointed to investigate the incident in which scissors got stuck inside the stomach of a woman from Kozhikode. Directorate of Medical Education special officer Dr Abdul Rasheed will lead the team, which has joint director (nursing) Dr Salina Shah, the head of the forensic medicine department of Kollam Medical College, as one of the members.

The team will submit a report within 10 days. It was formed after Health Minister Veena George took cognisance of the incident and asked the additional chief secretary (health) to probe and submit a report. 
The scissors had got stuck in the stomach of Pantheerankavu native K K Harshina, wife of Kulangara Ashraf, during a caesarian delivery on November 30, 2017 at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, alleged her family members. 

It was detected nearly five years later by doctors of a private hospital this September when Harshina approached them complaining of pain. 

Comments

