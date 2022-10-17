Self-sufficiency in dairy sector: 'Rs 25.3 lakh tonnes of milk produced in Kerala last year’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Sunday said Kerala will soon achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in the dairy sector. He was inaugurating the dairy farmers meeting jointly organised by the dairy development department, Kozhikode corporation, and block panchayat at the Naduvattam Crown Auditorium. Last year, the annual milk production in the state was 25.3 lakh tonnes. The dairy sector has been able to provide employment to lakhs of people in the villages and increase the income of the rural families, the minister said. The state government has formulated and implemented many schemes for the development of the sector. The minister said the state gives a high price for the milk procured from the farmers. Standing committee chairperson of the city planning corporation Krishnakumari presided over the function. Block panchayat president Sajitha Pookadan, corporation tax appeal standing committee chairman P K Nassar, and others participated.