Law against superstitions soon: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

As part of drafting the legislation, the government will hold various meetings with the heads of religious institutions for defining such practices. An all-party meeting will also be held.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government is working to enact strong legislation in the state against superstitions and evil practices without delay.
The draft will be presented in the assembly only after these procedures, he said. The home department has recommended a detailed examination of the draft. Pinarayi said the government alone cannot curb such beliefs and people's vigilant participation is required to stop such practices.

Meanwhile, as a reply to the governor in the recent tussle, without stating his name, the chief minister said some people's comments on the universities in the state should be ignored. "The higher education sector is headed for a big change. There will be attempts to discourage the government. But we will go ahead with our plan," he said.

