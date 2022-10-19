Home States Kerala

Dissidents in Muslim League form Hyder Ali Thangal Foundation

Hamza also maintained that the meeting is not that of the rebels in the party and the Foundation was formed for giving vocation training for the youth.

Published: 19th October 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal speaking at a function organised to form the Hyder Ali Thangal Foundation in Kozhikode on Tuesday

Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal speaking at a function organised to form the Hyder Ali Thangal Foundation in Kozhikode on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Dissidents in the IUML have come together under the banner of Hyder Ali Thangal Foundation under the leadership of Thangal’s son and Muslim Youth League national vice-president Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal. K S Hamza, former state secretary of the IUML, who has been kept under suspension for violating party discipline, has been elected as the convener of the Foundation while Mueen Ali is the chairman.

Though Mueen Ali Thangal and Hamza claimed that there is no political significance for the development and said it is only a coming together of those who love Hyder Ali Thangal, the move is clearly aimed at IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

Mueen Ali Thangal has openly raised voice against Kunhalikutty over the issues faced by the party organ Chandrika daily. At a press conference in Kozhikode in August last year, he stated that Kunhalikutty cannot absolve himself of the responsibility for leading the daily to a crisis. Unruly scenes had taken place during the conference when Kunhalikutty’s supporter Rafi Puthiyakadavu hurled abuses at Thangal. The issue was settled after the party took action against Rafi.

Hamza has been raising allegations against Kunhalikutty for some time now. He was very vocal at the party working committee meeting held and was suspended for ‘leaking’ the details of the internal debates in the party. Former MSF leaders Latheef Thurayur and P P Shyjak, who were ousted from the organisation in the aftermath of the issues related to the Haritha, MSF women’s wing, also participated.

Hamza also maintained that the meeting is not that of the rebels in the party and the Foundation was formed for giving vocation training for the youth. The move against Kunhalikutty is having an organisational form for the first time in the recent past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyder Ali Thangal Foundation Muslim league
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp