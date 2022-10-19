Home States Kerala

Kerala CPI gets bigger say in national leadership

With this, 16 CPI leaders from Kerala, the highest from a state unit, are part of the 125-member national council.

Published: 19th October 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala CPI has become more powerful in the party’s national leadership with eight new faces from the state unit making it to the national council that was elected on the last day of the 24th Party Congress in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Ministers K Rajan, P Prasad and G R Anil, deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Janayugam editor Rajaji Mathew Thomas, senior leader P P Suneer and T T Jismon – who replaced Mahesh Kakkath as candidate member – are the new inductees.

With this, 16 CPI leaders from Kerala, the highest from a state unit, are part of the 125-member national council. A few veteran leaders were dropped from the council. They included former minister V S Sunil Kumar who was cold-shouldered by the CPI state leadership, K E Ismail who was dropped due to the 75-year cap, and Central Control Commission chairman Pannian Raveendran who chose to step down.

K Prakash Babu and Rajya Sabha MP P Santhosh Kumar from Kerala CPI were inducted in the national executive. State secretary Kanam Rajendran and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam retained their spot in the national secretariat. The duo is in the CPI national executive too.

Kanam faction has its way

Santhosh Kumar, who had been in the national council as AIYF general secretary, returned to the body. Santhosh and Binoy are nominees of the party centre in the council. Kanam, Babu, E Chandrasekharan, P Vasantham, K P Rajendran and Minister J Chinju Rani will continue in the council as Kerala’s nominees. Former state assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri has been inducted in the central control commission.

Besides Ismail and Raveendran, Kerala leaders N Anirudhan, T V Balan, C N Jayadevan and N Rajan were also dropped from the CPI national council. Even at the Party Congress, the powerful Kanam faction had its way as it prevented the entry of Sunil Kumar, a prominent face in the Ismail faction, in the national council. Though his name was proposed by T R Ramesh Kumar, the state leadership didn’t back it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI National leadership
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp