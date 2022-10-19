Kerala Film Critics Award 2021: 'Avaasavyuham' bags best film award, Dulquer best actor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam movie 'Avaasavyuham', produced and directed by Krishanth has bagged the 45th Kerala Film Critics Award for the year 2021 for the best film.



Martin Prakkat for his movie 'Nayattu' has been adjudged as the best director while Dulquer Salman for the portrayal of the hero in 'Kuruppu' and 'Salute' won the award for the best actor. Durga Krishna for her role in the movie 'Udal' won the award for the best actress. The awards were declared by the Jury Chairman and President of the Association George Onakkur.



The Chalachitra Retnam award for lifetime achievement has been bestowed to ace filmmaker Joshy. Suresh Gopy has been awarded the Ruby Jubilee Award constituted to commemorate the 40th year of the Association for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Actresses Revathy, Urvashi, actors Babu Namboothiri and Kochupreman were selected for the Chalachitra Prathibha Awards.



OTHER AWARDS

Second Best film: Minnal Murali (Produced by Sophia Paul)

Director of Second Best Film: Basil Joseph (Film Minnal Murali)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Unni Mukundan (Meppadiyan)

Best Supporting Actor female: Manju Pillai (Home)

Best Child Artiste male: Master Anmay (Ente Mazha) and Master Abhimanyu (Thuruthu)

Best Screenplay: Jeethu Joseph (Drishyam-2) and Jose K Manuel (Ru)

Best Lyricist: Jayakumar K Pavithran (Ente Mazha)

Best Music Director: Hisham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam, Madhuram)

Best Playback singer Male: Santhosh Sooraj (song Gaganame movie: Madhuram)-

Best Playback singer female: Aparna Rajeev (song Thira Thodum, Film Thuruthu)

Best Cinematography: Aslam K Purayil (Salute)

Best Film Editor: Prajeesh Prakash (Home)

