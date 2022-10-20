Home States Kerala

Kerala may get isolated heavy rain till Oct 22; yellow alert in eight districts

Apart from the low pressure formation, a host of weather systems developed over the Arabian Sea and Tamil Nadu coast would also influence the rain in the coming days.

Published: 20th October 2022 03:34 AM

Kozhikode rains, Kerala rains, monsoon

For representational purpose. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to get isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning due to the development of different weather phenomena at least till October 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The major factor that determines the rain would be the strengthening of a cyclonic circulation into a low-pressure area over the Southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

Apart from the low-pressure formation, a host of weather systems developed over the Arabian Sea and Tamil Nadu coast would also influence the rain in the coming days. Based on the forecast, the IMD announced yellow alerts in eight districts — Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad — on Thursday.

The IMD can revise the alerts according to the changes in weather patterns. Weather experts are keenly watching the trajectory of the cyclonic circulation as it has the potential to cause widespread rain ahead of the northeast monsoon in the state in the coming days. The present trajectory according to the IMD is that the low pressure would concentrate into a depression by October 22 over the Central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

