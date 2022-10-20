Not a dissident leader, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though suffering defeat at the hands of Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was not a dissident candidate.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after the results, also said he was not eyeing a prominent position in the party. Kharge’s victory was Congress’ victory, Tharoor said, while expressing happiness over the support he got.

With pride written large on his face, Tharoor said his expectation to poll over 1,000 votes was achieved. The cricket lover compared his complaints in the presidential election to that of a cricket pitch.

“The pitch will have turn. My intention was to bat and I ensured there was no ball tampering. I am not interested in shouldering any posts. My performance will continue in my current post. I am not worried about what’s in store for me. If Kharge seeks my advice, I will urge him to implement the recommendations I put forth in my election manifesto. I contested in the organisational election for the future of the country and the party,” he said.

