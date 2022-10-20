Only Malayali Brahmins can be appointed melsanthis, TDB tells Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting the alleged discrimination and casteism in the appointment of Sabarimala and Malikappuram ‘melsanthis’ (head priests), the Travancore Devaswom Board on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the guidelines prescribing the eligibility as ‘Malayala Brahmins’ hailing from Kerala alone for selection of melsanthis had been approved by the Supreme Court.

The TDB filed the affidavit in response to a batch of petitions filed by priests from non-Brahmin communities challenging the selection based on caste. The TDB submitted that Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples stand on a different footing from other temples considering their unique nature of usage and religious practice like the rites, ritual observance, consecration of the idol, mode of worship etc being followed. The pooja and worship in the Sabarimala temple are conducted by the melsanthi, who belongs to the particular denomination -- Malayali Brahmin’ -- considering the peculiar nature of the construction of the temple and installation of the deity which follows the ‘Malayala tantram’.

“Even Brahmins of all denominations are not permitted to do pooja in the temple and it is not a caste-based restriction,” said the board.The TDB added that while the minimum age for selection of a regular ‘santhi’ is 18 years, it is 35 years in Sabarimala. While a regular santhi on appointment would be entitled to continue in service till he attains the age of superannuation, the melsanthi of Sabarimala temple is selected for a one-year period. Further, the melsanthis in Sabarimala and Malikappuram are ‘Purappeda Santhi’, so they cannot leave the precincts of the temples for a one-year period. Such restrictions are not there for other regular ‘santhikars’.

Justifying its decision, TDB said that it makes the selection and appointment of santhikars in its different temples considering the custom, usage, rituals and tradition of the particular temple. The petitioners argued that they are fully qualified for being appointed as melsanthis in any of the temples in Kerala. However, due to the stipulation by the TDB, they are debarred from applying for the post at Sabarimala and Malikappuram.

