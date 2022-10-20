Home States Kerala

Removal of varsity Senate members: Action against Governor ruled out

Arif Mohammed Khan ordered the removal of 15 Senate members of KU after his directions to hold a Senate meeting and provide a nominee of the Senate for the selection committee went unheeded.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is not going to take steps with regard to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision as Chancellor of universities to remove the 15 members of the Senate of the Kerala University, State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said on Thursday.

He said the government has no relation to that decision.

"Government has got nothing to do with it. It has no direct relation to the action taken by the Governor. It is for the university and the affected members of the Senate to decide the further course of action," she told PTI.

The syndicate member K H Babujan spoke along similar lines, too. He said the syndicate cannot take steps, like moving the courts, and it was for the Senate members to take a call on that.

"I have no idea whether the Senate members are planning to take any legal action," he told PTI.

On October 15, Khan sent a letter to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kerala University to remove the 15 members with immediate effect.

As no steps were taken by the VC in furtherance of the communication, the Governor on Wednesday notified the removal effective from October 15.

Khan ordered the removal after his directions to hold a Senate meeting and provide a nominee of the Senate for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in Raj Bhavan said.

The committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor, said the sources.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the steps "he (Khan) took were not according to the law. Some of the Senate members were ex-officio and the law does not give him the authority to remove them." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF government Education Minister R Bindu Arif Mohammed Khan Senate members Kerala University
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp