Supreme Court orders Manichan’s release, waives off Rs 30.4 lakh fine

Manichan, who was sentenced to life term, has been in prison for 22 years.

Published: 20th October 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 03:20 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major relief to Manichan alias Chandran, a convict in the 2000 Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release, without insisting that he should pay the fine of Rs 30.45 lakh. Indicating that the state government should waive off the fine, the SC questioned the state government’s failure to avoid the hooch tragedy.

The apex court asked was it not for the government to pay compensation to the victims. “How many years would the convict have to be in prison, if unable to pay the fine,” the SC asked the state’s counsel, while considering a petition filed by Manichan’s family.  

Manichan, who was sentenced to life term, has been in prison for 22 years. It was then that the government decided to release a group of prisoners, including him, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

However Manichan’s walk to freedom ran into trouble, as the Kollam Sessions Court directed him to pay a fine of Rs 30.45 lakh before his release. Since it was difficult to mobilise such a huge amount, his wife approached the apex court, seeking a directive to waive off the fine amount.

