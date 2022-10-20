Home States Kerala

V S Achuthanandan: Love, respect for two-letter moniker

V S Achuthanandan came to inaugurate a government programme to distribute milk to school students as part of providing nutritious food for them, during 2006-2011.

Published: 20th October 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drawing By Swathi George

Drawing By Swathi George

By Express News Service

V S Achuthanandan came to inaugurate a government programme to distribute milk to school students as part of providing nutritious food for them, during 2006-2011. The function was held at a government school at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

When VS came to the stage, a young girl with braided hair on both sides called him “VS” unperturbed. She was there to offer a flower to welcome him. He turned around to face the smart girl, accepted the flower and affectionately touched her cheek.

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan completes 99 years and enters his 100th year on October 20. He shares the birthday with C H Kanaran, another legendary leader of the Communist party.

VS had the opportunity to start working for the workers’ movement during the time of P Krishna Pillai. I as a newcomer could work with him in state and central committees and I am left with some unforgettable memories and lessons from the experiences.
 

M A Baby, CPM politburo member

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V S Achuthanandan Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan 100 years Communist party P Krishna Pillai
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp