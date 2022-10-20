V S Achuthanandan: Love, respect for two-letter moniker

By Express News Service

V S Achuthanandan came to inaugurate a government programme to distribute milk to school students as part of providing nutritious food for them, during 2006-2011. The function was held at a government school at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

When VS came to the stage, a young girl with braided hair on both sides called him “VS” unperturbed. She was there to offer a flower to welcome him. He turned around to face the smart girl, accepted the flower and affectionately touched her cheek.

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan completes 99 years and enters his 100th year on October 20. He shares the birthday with C H Kanaran, another legendary leader of the Communist party.

VS had the opportunity to start working for the workers’ movement during the time of P Krishna Pillai. I as a newcomer could work with him in state and central committees and I am left with some unforgettable memories and lessons from the experiences.



M A Baby, CPM politburo member

