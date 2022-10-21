Ajit Issac most generous Keralite, donated Rs 115 crore last year

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Who’s the most generous Keralite in India? As per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 released on Thursday, it is Bengaluru-based Ajit Issac, the non-executive chairman and founder of Quess Corp who donated Rs 115 crore for humanitarian causes in 2021.

Issac is at the 12th spot in the all-India list, which is topped by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies. Nadar donated a whopping Rs 3,219 crore in 2021. “Ajit Issac is a new entry. He did not figure in the previous list,” explained a Hurun India official.

Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan and family, who donated Rs 90 crore and are placed 16th in the list, are the second most generous Malayalis. Gopalakrishnan had topped the list in 2020 even though he donated just Rs 50 crore, a good Rs 40 crore lower than 2021.

Officials at Hurun India said they calculated the CSR (corporate social responsibility) and personal donations to prepare the list. However, in several cases, including Issac’s, personal donations outweighed CSR contributions.

READ HERE | HCL's Shiv Nadar 'India's most generous', donated Rs 3 cr daily: Hurun Philanthropy List 2022

Muthoot Fin family gave Rs 60 cr, Chittilappilly donated Rs 40 cr

Muthoot Finance family members comprising George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot and George Alexander Muthoot & family, are at the 20th spot and the third entry from Kerala. Together, they donated Rs 60 crore in 2021, Rs 20 crore more from their previous year’s donation of Rs 40 crore.

The fourth-most generous Malayali in the list is V-Guard founder Kochouseph Chittilappilly and family for their Rs 40 crore contribution to philanthropic causes. Kochi-based Chittilappilly is at the 23rd spot. He has nearly doubled his funding for noble causes from Rs 22 crore in 2020. “An overwhelming amount contributed by Chittilappilly was from his own pocket,” said the Hurun official.

Other Keralites in the list are: Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal & family (Rs 35 crore), Joy Alukkas & family (Rs 10 crore), Manappuram Finance’s V P Nandakumar & family (Rs 7 crore) and Shabana Faizal & Faizal E Kottikollon of KEF Holdings (Rs 6 crore).

I have identified four areas - public health, criminal justice system, childcare, and medical health services - for philanthropic funding. The Ajit Issac Foundation funded the new hospital project by Indian Institute of Science (IISc). In Kerala, We are ready to fund projects and ideas that have a pan-India impact — Ajit Issac, founder, Quess Corp

KOCHI: Who’s the most generous Keralite in India? As per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 released on Thursday, it is Bengaluru-based Ajit Issac, the non-executive chairman and founder of Quess Corp who donated Rs 115 crore for humanitarian causes in 2021. Issac is at the 12th spot in the all-India list, which is topped by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies. Nadar donated a whopping Rs 3,219 crore in 2021. “Ajit Issac is a new entry. He did not figure in the previous list,” explained a Hurun India official. Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan and family, who donated Rs 90 crore and are placed 16th in the list, are the second most generous Malayalis. Gopalakrishnan had topped the list in 2020 even though he donated just Rs 50 crore, a good Rs 40 crore lower than 2021. Officials at Hurun India said they calculated the CSR (corporate social responsibility) and personal donations to prepare the list. However, in several cases, including Issac’s, personal donations outweighed CSR contributions. READ HERE | HCL's Shiv Nadar 'India's most generous', donated Rs 3 cr daily: Hurun Philanthropy List 2022 Muthoot Fin family gave Rs 60 cr, Chittilappilly donated Rs 40 cr Muthoot Finance family members comprising George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot and George Alexander Muthoot & family, are at the 20th spot and the third entry from Kerala. Together, they donated Rs 60 crore in 2021, Rs 20 crore more from their previous year’s donation of Rs 40 crore. The fourth-most generous Malayali in the list is V-Guard founder Kochouseph Chittilappilly and family for their Rs 40 crore contribution to philanthropic causes. Kochi-based Chittilappilly is at the 23rd spot. He has nearly doubled his funding for noble causes from Rs 22 crore in 2020. “An overwhelming amount contributed by Chittilappilly was from his own pocket,” said the Hurun official. Other Keralites in the list are: Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal & family (Rs 35 crore), Joy Alukkas & family (Rs 10 crore), Manappuram Finance’s V P Nandakumar & family (Rs 7 crore) and Shabana Faizal & Faizal E Kottikollon of KEF Holdings (Rs 6 crore). I have identified four areas - public health, criminal justice system, childcare, and medical health services - for philanthropic funding. The Ajit Issac Foundation funded the new hospital project by Indian Institute of Science (IISc). In Kerala, We are ready to fund projects and ideas that have a pan-India impact — Ajit Issac, founder, Quess Corp