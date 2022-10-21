Home States Kerala

Custodial torture of brothers: Four cops suspended in Kerala 

They were allegedly summoned to the police station to complete the bail process for four people arrested in a drug case.

Published: 21st October 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four police officers of Kilikollur police station in Kollam district have been suspended after their alleged involvement in the custodial torture of two brothers — Vishnu, 30, a soldier, and Vignesh, 25 — came to light.

Based on the report by district police chief Merin Joseph to Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R Nishanthini on Thursday, south zone IG P Prakash suspended station house officer Vinod K, SI Anish A P, assistant SI Prakash Chandran and civil police officer Manikanthan Pillai.

The order stated that a departmental inquiry by an officer in the rank of assistant commissioner of police has been initiated against the suspended officers. They have been transferred in view of of the internal investigation.

Based on media reports, the State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case in the incident. The alleged torture, which occurred on August 26, came to light after Vishnu and Vignesh were released from judicial custody in the case. They were allegedly summoned to the police station to complete the bail process for four people arrested in a drug case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial torture Police station State Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp