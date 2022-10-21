Custodial torture of brothers: Four cops suspended in Kerala 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four police officers of Kilikollur police station in Kollam district have been suspended after their alleged involvement in the custodial torture of two brothers — Vishnu, 30, a soldier, and Vignesh, 25 — came to light.

Based on the report by district police chief Merin Joseph to Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R Nishanthini on Thursday, south zone IG P Prakash suspended station house officer Vinod K, SI Anish A P, assistant SI Prakash Chandran and civil police officer Manikanthan Pillai.

The order stated that a departmental inquiry by an officer in the rank of assistant commissioner of police has been initiated against the suspended officers. They have been transferred in view of of the internal investigation.

Based on media reports, the State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case in the incident. The alleged torture, which occurred on August 26, came to light after Vishnu and Vignesh were released from judicial custody in the case. They were allegedly summoned to the police station to complete the bail process for four people arrested in a drug case.

KOLLAM: Four police officers of Kilikollur police station in Kollam district have been suspended after their alleged involvement in the custodial torture of two brothers — Vishnu, 30, a soldier, and Vignesh, 25 — came to light. Based on the report by district police chief Merin Joseph to Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R Nishanthini on Thursday, south zone IG P Prakash suspended station house officer Vinod K, SI Anish A P, assistant SI Prakash Chandran and civil police officer Manikanthan Pillai. The order stated that a departmental inquiry by an officer in the rank of assistant commissioner of police has been initiated against the suspended officers. They have been transferred in view of of the internal investigation. Based on media reports, the State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case in the incident. The alleged torture, which occurred on August 26, came to light after Vishnu and Vignesh were released from judicial custody in the case. They were allegedly summoned to the police station to complete the bail process for four people arrested in a drug case.