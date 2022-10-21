Home States Kerala

Kerala MLA Eldose Kunnapillil claims innocence, Congress not to rush action

Sudhakaran told reporters in New Delhi earlier on Thursday that he had not gone through its content.

Eldose P Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has decided to not to rush action against Eldose Kunnapillil as the Perumbavoor MLA claimed that he is innocent in the case related to the assault of a woman. State Congress president K Sudhakaran told TNIE that the party leadership has decided not to rush as far as action against the 44-year-old is concerned.

“I’ll be back in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. We’ll hold consultations with all senior leaders including disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan before taking a call,” said Sudhakaran. On Thursday evening, the Perumbavoor MLA called Sudhakaran over phone and pleaded innocent. Earlier, he had sent his explanation via his lawyer in a reply to the party’s notice. He maintained that the case has been politically motivated.

It is reliably learnt that in his explanation, the legislator has said he should be heard before the party takes a call on his issue. Kunnapillil has apparently informed the party that there are several cases pending against the woman and furnished their details. The MLA has said he knew the woman as a PR agency employee.

The ultimatum given by the party leadership to explain his stand ended on Thursday, but the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail during the day. Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that such “morally sick” people are there in all political parties. “I feel there has been a delay on the part of the party-state leadership in taking action against him,” said Muraleedharan. In all likelihood, the legislator would only be suspended from the party and not expelled as that would affect his legislator's post.

