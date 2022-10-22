Home States Kerala

59 including students injured after school pandal collapses in Kasargod

The district police have taken 10 persons into custody including a contractor who put up the pandal.

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

The site of the mishap. The injured have been admitted to Kasargod district hospital and Mangaluru hospitals.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 59 persons including students of Bekur school suffered injuries after a pandal put up at the school collapsed. The mishap occurred on Friday afternoon at Kasargod.

According to the police, the sheets fell on the students and teachers when they were gathered at exhibition spot. The injured students and others have been admitted at Kasargod district hospital and at K S Hegde and Fr Mullers hospital in Mangaluru.

There were around 2000 students from different schools for the science fair. The district police have taken 10 persons into custody including a contractor who put up the pandal.

The accused have been booked for negligence under IPC section 337.

The school teachers said a major mishap was averted since the students were away for lunch break. District collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand has sought a report from ADM after a probe. DDPI has also been asked to report.
 

