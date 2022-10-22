Government red-faced as SC junks tech university VC posting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a verdict that may have a bearing on vice-chancellor appointment in other universities in Kerala, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the appointment of Rajashree M S as the VC of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), saying it was done against the norms stipulated by University Grants Commission (UGC).

This is the first time a VC is being removed through an SC verdict. The judgment can go a long way in deciding the future of VCs of other state universities, including Kannur, MG, Fisheries and Kalady, where the VCs were appointed by the government in a similar manner. It is also likely to prove crucial at a time when the LDF government has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the VC posting.

An SC bench comprising Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar issued the verdict on the appeal filed by Sreejith P S, former dean of Cochin University of Science and Technology and an applicant for the VC post, who had challenged the dismissal of his petitions by a single as well as a division bench of the Kerala High Court earlier. Allowing his appeal, the top court termed the HC verdicts unsustainable.

In his appeal, Sreejith said the VC search-cum-selection committee had not recommended a panel of three names as is the UGC norm. Instead, it had suggested a single name to then Governor P Sadasivam, based on which the appointment was made. The apex court also rejected the state’s arguments that the appointment was made as per Section 13 of the Technological University Act. Sreejith had been included in the list prepared as per the first notification. However, the notification was cancelled later. In February 2019, Rajashree was appointed VC.

SC verdict a slap on govt’s face, says BJP

Sreejith challenged this in the HC, but a single bench said UGC norms were not binding in the matter unless adopted by the state government. After a division bench also dismissed his plea, he moved the Supreme Court.

He also said the search committee had a representative of the All India Council for Technical Education instead of a UGC nominee. BJP state president K Surendran termed the SC verdict a slap on the state government’s face. “The judgment may affect other similar appointments. The Kannur University VC will also share the same fate. The verdict has shown that the governor was right,” he said. Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Rajashree had been effectively discharging duties as the KTU VC. The SC verdict comes at a time her tenure is about to end.

