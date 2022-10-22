Home States Kerala

Kerala man kills ailing son, ends life by suicide

The police said Balakrishnan had reached a stage where he was unable to look after his son.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A man killed his ailing son and ended life at Vithunassery near Nenmara on Thursday night. Balakrishnan, 65. killed his son, Mukunda Kumar, 39, by slashing his neck with a sharp object before hanging himself at the house.

The bodies were found in the same room. Anju, wife of Balakrishnan’s another son Satheesh Kumar, who is living nearby found the bodies at their house, Echamveetil, at 8.30am on Friday. Satheesh is employed in the Railways in Coimbatore. Balakrishnan’s wife Shantha died 20 years ago and his mother, Thatha, died three months ago.  

Balakrishnan and his son Mukunda were the only residents in the house. Mukunda Kumar was a bachelor and had been suffering from acute diabetes. He returned from the Gulf 10 years ago. He had sores on his body and was unable to walk. Balakrishnan was looking after Mukunda Kumar for the past few years.

The police said Balakrishnan had reached a stage where he was unable to look after his son.
A local resident said that recently a doctor advised to amputate both of Mukunda’s limbs. Ever since, Balakrishnan had been lamenting that he was unable to look after his son.Mukunda Kumar would often fall unconscious in his house and had to be rushed to the hospital and administered insulin, said local people.The bodies were shifted to the Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Helpline numbers

People struggling with depression and feeling suicidal can call Roshani Helpline Nos. 81420 20033 or 81420 20044 from 11 am to 9 pm on all days and get free and  confidential support

