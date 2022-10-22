Talented Keralites leave state due to 'ignorant rulers', hits back Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Saturday that brilliant people are leaving the state because ignorant people ruling the state.

Speaking at a book release function in Kochi, he said only the court has the constitutional right to review his actions and not ministers appointed by him. The governor was referring to the

statements made by finance minister K N Balagopal and law minister P Rajeeve against him.

“A wise minister of Kerala has raised the question how a man from UP can understand the educational system of Kerala. The finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from UP can understand Kerala education system. Whatever he has said I do not mind. But I would advise him that to avoid making the same comment about the honourable judges of the Supreme Court,” said Arif Mohammed Khan.

The governor was referring to the Supreme Court verdict setting aside the appointment of Rajashree MS as the vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

“I would advice that they should not cross the line. As far as I am concerned I can ignore it. If you say that these judges are from Maharashtra and Assam and they do not understand the education system in Kerala, that will land yourself in trouble,” he reminded.

Referring to the statement of Law minister P Rajeeve that the government will review the actions of the governor, Arif Mohammed Khan said only the court has the authority to review his actions.

“The law minister says, he is going to review my action. As governor, I am here to review your actions. They are appointed by me. It means he is not familiar with the provisions of the Constitution and law. Brilliant people go outside because you have these ignorants ruling the state,” he said.

Khan reminded that the office of the Governor is a national institution. “IPC has provisions for penal action even if you try to disturb the President or the Governor while they are making a speech. It is the bounden duty of every citizen that they abide by the constitution and show respect to the national institutions. More so those who have taken the oath. My actions can be scrutinised by the honourable courts.

But who is this law minister who will review my actions. He is showing that he is an uneducated man and he has no familiarity with the law,” he said.

The Governor said he had said that he will withdraw his pleasure if the ministers misbehave with him and that doesn’t mean that he will sack them.

“I referred dictionary and law books. Nowhere, the word 'pleasure' has been described as synonym of sacking.," he said.

To recall, Khan was referring to Article 164 (1) of the constitution which says “the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the governor”.

"Now I will leave it to the discretion of the chief minister. The ministers who are showing disrespect to the national institution, say they will review the governor’s action. There was a minister who spoke in the language of Pakistan on Kashmir. The minister was dropped but the leadership did not say a word against him. This man who is using the language of Pakistan challenging the integrity of India,” Khan added.

