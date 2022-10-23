Home States Kerala

Stung by MLA’s actions, Congress latches on to Swapna’s charges against CPM leaders

Swapna, in an interview to a Malayalam TV news channel, revealed how Kadakampally, Sreeramakrishnan and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac had approached her with sexual intent.

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KANNUR : The Congress state leadership on Saturday tried to wriggle out of the embarrassing situation caused by the sexual assault and attempt to murder charges raised by a woman against MLA Eldose Kunnapillil latching on to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s revelations on Friday against sitting and former CPM legislators. Both Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan challenged the CPM-led LDF government to first file cases against former minister and MLA Kadakampally Surendran and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Swapna, in an interview to a Malayalam TV news channel, revealed how Kadakampally, Sreeramakrishnan and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac had approached her with sexual intent. She alleged that Isaac invited her to the picturesque tourist hill station in Munnar and the other two CPM leaders made direct moves and sent lewd text messages to her. “There should be a platform in the state for these leaders to satisfy their frustrated desires,” she said.

Satheesan demanded the police register FIRs against the three leaders. “Swapna has also raised allegations against the chief minister. Despite giving statements about this to the ED officials, they have not initiated a probe, according to her. The CPM and the central BJP leadership have entered into an agreement to not take any further action,” Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

Sudhakaran, who was in Kannur, also said Swapna’s allegations against CPM leaders seem serious and the police should register a case against the former ministers and former speaker. The leaking of of data to Sprinklr and commission deal in K-Fon project were also raised by Swapna, which need to be probed further.  

“Swapna says she raises these allegations with ample evidence. She also challenges the CPM, the CM and the leaders against whom she had levelled the allegations to prove her wrong. The people of Kerala are closely watching whether they have the guts to take up this challenge,” said Sudhakaran.

The police, who have registered a case against UDF MLA Kunnappilil on similar grounds, are reluctant to take cases against the CPM leaders, said Sudhakaran. “Is there a separate law for Eldose and CPM leaders in Kerala? When allegations were raised against Eldose, the Congress leadership was ready to respond to them. But when Swapna comes up with allegations against the CPM leaders, the party state secretary or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan doesn’t even care to respond to the charges,” said Sudhakaran.

