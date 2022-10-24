Kerala: Govt blinks, orders to set up detention centre for foreigners

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF government has backtracked on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s announcement that no detention centre for foreign nationals will be set up in the state by issuing an order to establish a permanent detention centre/transit home.

The government produced the order (G.O.(Ms). No.10/2022/SJD) issued by the principal secretary, social justice department, on September 9 before the Kerala High Court in response to a petition filed by a Nigerian national seeking to set up such centres.

The CM made the announcement at the time of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after the Centre wrote to states to set up detention centres to restrict the movement of illegal immigrants, convicted foreigners waiting for deportation and those whose visas might have expired. The GO also cited the High Court’s directives to set up temporary detention centres.

Govt suggests detention centres in Ernakulam, T’Puram & Kozhikode

On August 1, the court directed the state authorities to set up a temporary detention centre with more facilities within two months. “Instead of the temporary transit centre set up by police under the home department in Thrissur, the social justice department will identify a new building required for the centre to be established under it,” stated the HC order.

It also granted permission to the department to take a building on rent if its own building is not available considering the urgent need for a detention centre in the state. Services of persons who are well versed in foreign languages must be made available at the centre to communicate with the foreign nationals for a fixed remuneration of Rs 1,500 per day.

A home manager, security chief, three security personnel, clerk, caretaker, cook, casual sweeper and two gatekeepers must be appointed in the centre, the order stated. The earlier orders which are also attached with the latest one stated that the transit centres which are proposed to be set up in each district can be turned into institutions that can accommodate 30 women and men each, five transgenders and five families.

The government also suggested setting up the centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode in the initial stage taking into consideration that international airports are located in these cities. There must be a special cell comprising a representative from the home department, a legal advisor and a liaison officer at each centre so as to help the foreigners contact their respective embassies or consulates.

The Centre had filed a report in the HC in July stating that, as of now, 18 Bangladeshi nationals including two children are awaiting accommodation and they are at the moment housed in a prison along with other ordinary prisoners. As per the norms, they are to be accommodated in the detention centre as expeditiously as possible.

