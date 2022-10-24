Home States Kerala

His visits were like festival: Family on departed hero

We cooked food and shared them with other families as well,” Sreelakshmi, who had married Pradeep on August 26, 2012, said in a trembling voice.

Published: 24th October 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kumari and Radhakrishnan, parents of IAF officer A Pradeep, at his home in Thrissur | T P Sooraj

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sreelakshmi struggled to hold back tears as she recollected her Deepavali celebrations with husband A Pradeep, the junior warrant officer in Indian Air Force (IAF) who died in a chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

“We used to light lamps and click photos. At the IAF quarters, we celebrated all festivals irrespective of religion. We cooked food and shared them with other families as well,” Sreelakshmi, who had married Pradeep on August 26, 2012, said in a trembling voice.

Sreelakshmi had preferred to remain at home and look after the family, but Pradeep asked her to pursue MCom. After Pradeep’s death, the state government appointed her as a clerk in the revenue department. Pradeep’s demise has left a vacuum in the lives of his parents and brother who reside at Ponnukkara, a small village in Puthur panchayat in Thrissur. He used to visit them at least once every year.

“I used to discuss every matter with him. He was my dear brother,” said A Prasad, who is younger to by him by just one year. “He could not be with us during every Onam and Vishu, but whenever he visited us, it was like a festival for us,” he said. His father Radhakrishnan is bedridden due to old-age ailments. Sreelakshmi lives in Thrissur town along with her two kids and father.

Pradeep had joined Air Force at the age of 19. “He was very determined. He nurtured the ambition to have a career in defence from a tender age. He started preparations much early and succeeded,” said Kumari, Pradeep’s mother.

With Pradeep’s first death anniversary getting nearer, his family is trying to come to terms with the reality that Pradeep would no longer visit them and share his valiant stories with them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force Deepavali
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp