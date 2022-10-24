LSG dept launches comprehensive project to remove legacy waste

K Krishnachand By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the local self-government (LSG) department has launched a comprehensive project in the state to treat ‘legacy waste’ waste dumped in various locations for more than ten years. The department has started clearing 54 legacy waste dumps across the state.

The project is being implemented in association with Suchitwa Mission through the ‘biomining’ process, which was successfully implemented recently in Kollam corporation which has completed biomining at the Kureepuzha garbage treatment plant to dispose of 1.04 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste lying dormant for decades.

Biomining technology segregates waste into various components, and each is treated in an environment-friendly manner. Through biomining, 100% of the waste can be cleared, unlike the capping method in which the waste is buried.

“Of the 54 legacy dumpsites in the state, the respective LSG institutions have cleared 20 sites. The work at 14 dumpsites is going on while the clearing of 20 sites is yet to begin. Unlike in other states, the cost of transportation of legacy waste from the site to the cement factories for disposal and further processing is higher. Some LSGs have financial constraints to do it. Instead, we are handling these issues to avoid any further delay,” said K T Balabhaskaran, executive director, Suchitwa Mission.

As per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 , local bodies are mandated to remediate legacy waste dumpsites and reclaim the land based on the guidelines issued by the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). The assessment of the nature and quantity of waste to be mediated, excavation work to open the dumps, screening and sorting to segregate the waste fractions, reuse and sale/marketing of recovered materials, and scientific disposal of rejected materials are all part of the legacy dumpsite remediation process. Subsequently, the state government has approved the implementation strategy, including the responsibility of various stakeholders for remediation of historical dumpsites through bio-mining.

However, such projects were not implemented earlier. One of the main issues is a lack of clarity in the procedures to be followed from project approval to mode of execution (including sale and disposal of recovered materials) by local bodies because the nature of such projects is not similar to general public construction or civil works. Besides, the nature, quality and quantity of materials that can be recovered from an existing legacy dumpsite cannot be accurately predicted without opening such dumpsites, making it impractical to prepare a workable estimate for it, as with other public works.

To tackle these issues, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) have issued an “Advisory on Landfill Reclamation”, and suitable provisions of this advisory can be adopted for the state. In these circumstances, the state government examined this matter in detail and guidelines have been issued for the implementation of projects for the remediation of legacy dumpsites by LSG bodies.

Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh told TNIE that the government and the department give utmost importance to waste management. “The government is all set to implement various projects using advanced technology at the earliest to solve the waste problem scientifically. A technical conclave will be held in Ernakulam on January 12, 13 and 14 next year to introduce various waste management models in the world. The government is making the necessary interventions to create a garbage-free Kerala by 2026. People’s support and cooperation are very important in waste management,” he said.

