No leniency towards erring cops: Kerala CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No leniency will be shown to those cops who bring disrepute to the police department and such people will be shunted out of the force, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. The chief minister’s statement came in the wake of a slew of complaints pertaining to violation of human rights from the part of policemen. He said the police department is the best in the country in terms of investigation capabilities and efficiency. However, certain incidents that disgrace the force are also occurring and the cops who indulge in such vile activities should not expect any sympathy from the state government, he added. “There will be no leniency to such people. Foolproof investigation will be conducted against them. Those found guilty will have no place in the force and maximum punishment will be meted out to them,” the chief minister said. Pinarayi, however, added that the act of painting all the policemen with the same brush for the deed of a handful of men cannot be justified.