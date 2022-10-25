Home States Kerala

Writer Civic Chandran surrenders before police in sexual assault case

Activist and author Civic Chandran.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer and activist Civic Chandran, who is an accused in the sexual assault case, surrendered before the Vadakara DySP on Tuesday morning.

The Kerala High Court had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by the District Court earlier. The High Court had also directed Chandran to appear before the investigating officer.

Chandran appeared at the DySP office accompanied by advocates. After the process are over he will be produced at the District Court in Kozhikode.

A Dalit woman had complained that she was sexually assaulted by the writer in April. The police had included the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

There was a hue and cry when the district court granted bail for Chandran in a different sexual assault case two months ago. The references on the dress of the survivor in the bail order was later removed by the High Court. The judge was transferred to Kollam Labour Court after the incident.

