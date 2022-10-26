Home States Kerala

Kerala's Left front to unleash counter move on Governor Khan

In a move to rally the masses and unleash a fierce counter attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Left front has launched statewide agitation.

Published: 26th October 2022

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a move to rally the masses and unleash a fierce counter attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Left front has launched statewide agitation. The CPM, meanwhile, reiterated its allegation that he has been acting at the behest of the RSS.

The ruling Left front alleged the governor’s action of directing nine vice-chancellors to step down goes against constitutional principles. Inaugurating the protest in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Khan’s actions reek of fascism.

“The protest against the governor will not be limited to just one day. Kerala is a state that has got universal education. While the UDF government was planning to close down many schools, it was the Left government with the help of KIIFB improved their facilities. The number of students in public schools has gone up. The attempt is to make the state a knowledge society,” said the CPM state secretary.

Govindan also came down heavily on the governor for allegedly banning a section of media from his press meets. “He invited only those who were ready to follow his instructions. Such actions are unprecedented in the country. It should be viewed seriously,” said the CPM leader.

Meanwhile, the Left front is planning to hold a people’s gathering led by the chief minister in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15. However, the LDF leadership will finalise the next course of action after assessing the ground scenario.

IUML reiterates stand against Khan

Kozhikode: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said his party cannot endorse all the acts of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He told reporters in Kasaragod on Tuesday that the IUML and the other allies of the UDF had not agreed with the governor’s acts that are against the system in the past, and the party and the front will not agree with them now either. “The leader of the opposition too had not endorsed all the acts of the governor,” said Kunhalikutty adding there is no difference of opinion in the UDF. The IUML cannot agree if the governor has any political agenda, he said. “We took an issue-based stand in these matters. The IUML and the UDF have disagreements with the government over different issues. We are in agitation mode on issues related to the universities,” he said.

