'Not right to comment on letter written to CM': Kerala FM on Governor's demand to sack him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal refused to comment on the Governor's controversial letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"It will not be appropriate if I comment on the letter. Because the Governor sent it to the Chief Minister. My previous response was public. There is no need for further response from my part," he told media persons here on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure whether such an incident happened in the country before," he said in reply to a question. He said his previous comment was in public and that there are wide discussions in the state over the development.

Accusing Finance Minister KN Balagopal of violating his oath of office, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveying that the minister has ceased to enjoy his "pleasure". Khan asked the Chief Minister to take action which is "constitutionally appropriate".

In his letter, the Governor said that the statements of Balagopal criticising him at a University event here were nothing short of a violation of the oath that he had administered to the minister.

"A minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India cannot continue to enjoy my pleasure," the Governor said in his letter on Tuesday.

