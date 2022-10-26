Home States Kerala

Pinarayi incapable of handling home portfolio, says P K Krishnadas

At a press conference, he said the incident exposed Pinarayi’s inability to rein in the home ministry.

Published: 26th October 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  BJP national executive committee member P K Krishna Das has come down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the backdrop of the Kollam Kilikolloor police station custodial torture incident. 

At a press conference, he said the incident exposed Pinarayi’s inability to rein in the home ministry.  “The custodial torture in Kilikolloor is not an isolated incident in the state,” he said. He said the Kerala police association and the officers’ union are controlling the entire stations in the state.  He alleged the CPM converted police stations into party offices and members of the cadre had been engineered into the department through back-channel appointments. 

He also made serious allegations against some of the top officials of the department claiming they were engaging in treasonous activities by handing over vital documents to the enemy nation.  

About the vice-chancellor issue, he said the High Court ruled that the governor has the right to appoint and the right to terminate.   Ideally, the CM should have directed all vice-chancellors to resign. But instead, he is behaving like a local party worker, he said.

