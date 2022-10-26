Priya Varghese eligible for assistant professor post: Kannur University

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kannur University on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that there was no illegality in the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of K K Ragesh, private secretary of the chief minister, to be appointed as an assistant professor. The selection was conducted by a committee of experts constituted in accordance with the provisions of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.

University registrar Dr Joby K Jose filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by Joseph Skariah, assistant professor in the Department of Malayalam at St Berchmans College, Changanassery, who came second in the rank list, challenging the university’s decision to appoint Priya Varghese.

The affidavit stated that the approved seniority list is yet to be finalised and after finalising its approval by the syndicate, the appointment would be made. Any cause of action to challenge the appointment would arise then only. At the time of submission of the application, Priya had 11 years, three months and two days of experience as an assistant professor and, therefore, was fully qualified to apply for the post. The marks were awarded by the committee taking into consideration the merit of the candidates.

The petitioner’s claim that he was entitled to 651 points for the research score is wrong. The total academic score the petitioner could claim is wrong. The total academic score the petitioner could claim is 423.5 and not 651. Under any circumstances, the total score required is only 75 for the purpose of making a candidate eligible for consideration for selection, said the university.

HC extends stay on varsity posting

Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended the interim order directing the Kannur University not to make any appointments from the provisional rank list prepared for Malayalam associate professor. In the list, Priya Varghese, wife of K K Ragesh, private secretary to the chief minister, is the first rank holder. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Joseph Skariah, assistant professor in the department of Malayalam at St Berchmans College, Changanassery, who came second in the rank list, challenging the university’s decision to appoint Priya Varghese. The court will consider the case on November 2.

