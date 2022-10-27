CPM to explore legal, constitutional options against kerala governor’s actions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a larger ploy behind the governor’s latest move, the CPM is set to take on Arif Mohammed Khan to any extent. The party wants the state government to explore all constitutional and legal options at its disposal to prevent any further moves by the governor.

The CPM observed that the governor is clearly moving ahead with an agenda to put the Left government under pressure and sustain the same to cater to certain vested interests. The party, hence, feels no stone should remain unturned in taking on Khan, including approaching the President seeking the governor’s recall or bringing in a legislation to remove the governor as the Chancellor of Universities.

Set to tread the constitutional path, the Left leadership said the governor’s individual displeasure cannot be termed constitutional. “The Supreme Court has clearly defined what constitutes constitutional pleasure. It cannot be an individual exercising his own take on the said pleasure. It comprises a collective aspect. The chief minister has faith in his cabinet colleague. And that’s what matters,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

The CPM also accused the governor of toeing the RSS agenda. “The governor is trying to implement the RSS agenda in the state. In fact, the governor acts as the Chancellor of Universities on the basis of a legislation passed by the state. No UGC norms insist that the governor should be the chancellor. Analysing the university issue along with the current episode reveals what he has in mind. It’s clearly a fascist move with ulterior motives,” said Govindan.

The party and the Left leadership plan to expose this larger agenda behind the governor’s recent actions, by setting a narrative around the move to saffronise the education sector. In fact, many in the Left feel that once there’s an impression that the Sangh Parivar has got a toehold in the education sector, many in the so-called Left or right of the centre will gradually gravitate towards the RSS, seeking positions in universities. That could prove politically costly for the Left.

That’s why the CPM kept on focusing on the higher education sector and reiterates that the government will not go back on the reforms that it plans to bring in. Govindan added that the government does not want to create any constitutional crisis. However, whether the governor has any such plans is yet to be known. “While the governor has been indulging in extraordinary acts, the government is taking the established routes to respond. That’s why we seek legal and constitutional remedies,” he added.

