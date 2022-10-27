Home States Kerala

M Sivasankar moves to Central Administrative Tribunal seeking to quash suspension order

Sivasankar was arrested in the gold smuggling case and was in jail for 98 days.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar

M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sivasankar, principal secretary in the sports and youth affairs department, on Wednesday approached the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging the order suspending him from service from July 17, 2020, for violation of service conduct rule in connection with the gold smuggling case. His suspension was revoked after 17 months.

When the gold smuggling case was unearthed, Sivasankar applied for leave on July 7, 2020, and was allowed to go on leave by the government for a period of one year from July 7, 2020, to July 6, 2021. After the petitioner went on leave, the government decided to cancel the leave which was already granted and to place him under suspension from July 17, 2020.

The cancellation of already granted leave and the decision to place him under suspension were purely made on extraneous considerations and for political reasons. The media trial outside was strong enough to compel the government to place an innocent officer under suspension in order to satisfy the vitiated uproar of the media, stated the petitioner.

Sivasankar was arrested in the gold smuggling case and was in jail for 98 days. The petitioner also stated that though he wished to voluntarily retire from service, the government did not accept the request stating that disciplinary proceedings are pending against him. He filed the petition before CAT seeking to quash the cancellation of leave  and the order suspending him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar Central Administrative Tribunal Kerala Gold smuggling case gold smuggling case
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp