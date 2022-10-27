Opposition trying to trivialise issue, says MV Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Opposition UDF of trying to trivialise the issue by terming it a fake encounter. The Opposition leader’s attempt to trivialise the issue should be viewed seriously. In fact, this is obviously a Congress tactic. The governor’s move has clearly created some ripples in state politics. The Muslim League, which had, in fact, not opposed the Congress even during the Babri Masjid demolition has now come out against the governor. It seems that the League has only now realised the saffronisation move by the RSS. Govindan stressed that the government does not want to create any constitutional crisis. However, whether the governor has any such plans is yet to be known. The CPM state secretary also criticised the media for not responding accordingly when the governor refused to invite a section of media for his press briefing. It was the governor who boycotted a select section of the media and invited only those who he felt would assist in furthering vested interests.