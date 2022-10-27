Home States Kerala

Opposition trying to trivialise issue, says MV Govindan

Govindan stressed that the government does not want to create any constitutional crisis.

Published: 27th October 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

M V Govindan (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Opposition UDF of trying to trivialise the issue by terming it a fake encounter. The Opposition leader’s attempt to trivialise the issue should be viewed seriously. In fact, this is obviously a Congress tactic.

The governor’s move has clearly created some ripples in state politics. The Muslim League, which had, in fact, not opposed the Congress even during the Babri Masjid demolition has now come out against the governor. It seems that the League has only now realised the saffronisation move by the RSS.

Govindan stressed that the government does not want to create any constitutional crisis. However, whether the governor has any such plans is yet to be known. The CPM state secretary also criticised the media for not responding accordingly when the governor refused to invite a section of media for his press briefing. It was the governor who boycotted a select section of the media and invited only those who he felt would assist in furthering vested interests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M V Govindan CPM UDF
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp