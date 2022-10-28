Home States Kerala

As international flights turn domestic, smugglers seize golden chance

International flights that run as domestic flights after reaching Kochi airport (CIAL) are becoming hot spot for gold smuggling.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  International flights that run as domestic flights after reaching Kochi airport (CIAL) are becoming hot spot for gold smuggling. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a major racket when they nabbed five persons and seized more than 5kg of gold in compound form from them. They were kept concealed under the seat of an Air India flight that landed in Kochi from Dubai and was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Wednesday night.

While the two nabbed persons brought the gold from Dubai, the other three were waiting to board the flight to Delhi to take possession of the gold from the aircraft and safely exit the Delhi airport domestic terminal with it. Three persons hailed from Malappuram while the others belonged to Palakkad and Kozhikode.

“Many international flights are converted to domestic flights after they land in Kochi. This is not the first time that smugglers are resorting to this modus operandi. While several similar cases were reported in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai airports, such a case is rarely reported in Kochi airport,” said a senior officer.

Smugglers keep gold at specific spots on the aircraft before disembarking and their associates, who board the flight for onward journey, collect the gold which is either kept underneath seats or as cabin baggage. The smugglers use this modus operandi because domestic fliers are not checked and it’s easy for them to take the gold out of the airport through the domestic terminal.

“Everything is planned in an organised and precise manner. They even book the exact seat, under which the gold is kept, online for domestic travel,” said a Customs officer.

MODUS OPERANDI

  1. Smugglers book international flights from Dubai to Kochi which fly as domestic after reaching Kochi
  2. The flight details including the number of the seat underneath which the gold is kept hidden is shared with their associates at the destination where the flight lands. The associates book the exact seat for domestic travel in the same flight. If they don’t get that seat, they book the ones adjacent to it
  3. Immediately after boarding the flight, the associates retrieve the gold from the hidden spot and keep it in their safe custody
  4. After the flight lands at the airport, they walk away with the gold unchecked through the domestic terminal
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIAL Gold Smuggling
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Palanivelu K
    Surprising. Even domestic travelers have a limit to carry cash and jewels. Their hand baggage are also Xrayed on arrival. So carrying excess jewelry is not simple as mentioned. [Have they relaxed all these conditions?].
    17 hours ago reply
T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp