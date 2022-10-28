Thiruvananthapuram to get Kerala’s first IMAX theatre by December

Home States Kerala

Here  is an exciting news for movie lovers: Kerala will have its first-ever IMAX theatre by December.

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Here is an exciting news for movie lovers. Kerala will have its first-ever IMAX theatre by December. IMAX, known for its large screens and use of modern technology, will be opened in the Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. The company is looking at possible sites in Kochi, considered the hub of Mollywood.

IMAX vice-president (theatre sales) Preetham Daniel confirmed the news through a tweet. “I now have confirmation that we will open an IMAX in Lulu Thiruvananthapuram for Avatar in December. This will be the first IMAX in Kerala. We are only getting started,” the tweet said. Lulu Group officials confirmed the news, but said no date has been confirmed.

Daniel also wrote on social media: “Morning visit to Centre Square Mall with Cinepolis in Kochi. IMAX is evaluating sites. Kochi looks like a really good place to have an IMAX in Kerala.”

To a TNIE query on the Kochi launch, Daniel, however, replied: “It’s too soon to comment on it.”He also wrote about his visit to Lulu Mall in Kochi and said it would be amazing to get an IMAX there. At present, IMAX has 22 theatres in cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Mexican film exhibition group Cinepolis had reopened its multiplex theatre at the Centre Square Mall having shut it down in 2017. It had functioned without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department and was asked to close down.

