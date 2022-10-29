Home States Kerala

Byju’s to expand operations in Kerala

All these employees will also be offered an assured path to return to Byju’s in case they are unable to find a job in the next 12 months.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the fact that the state government has served notice on representatives of Byju’s Think and Learn (P) Ltd to appear at the district labour commissioner office to hold talks for forcing more than 170 employees of the Thiruvananthapuram centre to resign, the company issued a statement on Friday stating that it plans to expand in Kerala and refuted reports that it is ceasing operations in the state.

According to the statement, the company will be strengthening its presence in the state going forward. For the relocation, we are providing employees with extended family health insurance benefits and out placement services led by some of the industry’s best recruitment specialists, and are fast-tracking full-and-final settlement on demand.

All these employees will also be offered an assured path to return to Byju’s in case they are unable to find a job in the next 12 months. Our human resources teams are in constant touch with everyone involved and are doing everything necessary to resolve their problems.

The company also requested that this not be construed as unfair dismissal. Byju’s also remains committed to its investments in Kerala. The company will add three more offices in the state in this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the total headcount to 3,600, the statement said.

Recently, the company had sent e-mails to the affected employees offering relevant relocation opportunities to them. The company also offered the entire team in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate to Bengaluru.

The demands raised by the affected employees include the following: the payment of the salary for October on November 1; a one-time settlement of salary for the upcoming three months, from November 2022 to January 31, 2023; encashment of all earned leaves; and full settlement of variable pay (as applicable to each employee). The company has been functioning in the Carnival building in Technopark since 2018.

Prathidwani, an association for the welfare of IT employees in Technopark, stated that they see the company’s expansion in Kerala as a welcome move. “We support the company if it is decided to expand operations in Kerala and not to quit the state. But we remain firm on the demands of the employees who were sacked recently. That will be raised in the meeting with the Labour department and the company representatives on Monday,” said A R Raneesh, president, Prathidwani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju's Byju Byju’s Think and Learn
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp