Kerala youth dies after consuming herbal brew, kin cry foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a 23-year-old paramedical student, who passed away at the Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday, has raised suspicion over his death and alleged that he had sustained injuries to his internal organs after consuming a herbal concoction and mango juice provided by his girlfriend.

J P Sharon Raj, a final-year Bsc Radiology student of Neyyoor Christian College and a resident of Muryangara near Parassala, was admitted to the Parassala Taluk Hospital first and later to the Medical College Hospital after he developed ulcers in his mouth. Later, his kidneys as well as other internal organs were affected and he finally died due to cardiac arrest while on the ventilator.

Sharon’s family alleged that he fell ill after consuming the concoction and juice given by his girlfriend, who is a resident of Karakonam on the other side of Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Sharon’s father Jayaraj alleged that acid was present in the concoction given to his son and the role of the girl’s parents in the incident should also be probed.

“That family has rubber cultivation. I strongly doubt that acid used for making rubber sheets was given to my son,” he alleged. One of his relatives said Sharon had an affair with the girl in the past. After her marriage was fixed with another person, he kept away from her. On September 14, Sharon and his friend Rejin went to her house after being invited over by the girl to return the record book.

Rejin said when they reached the place, the girl was alone at her house. Meanwhile, Parassala inspector Hemant Kumar said the death was due to kidney and liver injuries, but brushed aside the allegation raised by Sharon’s family.

