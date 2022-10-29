Post ban, PFI lies low, concentrates on legal battle amid provocations

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A month after the Centre imposed a five-year ban on the organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI) is lying low and is concentrating on the legal fight to get the leaders released on bail. The organisation is also gearing up to question the ban in the tribunal formed by the government.

PFI former chairman E Aboobacker, who is facing serious health issues, had approached the Delhi High Court for bail. Quoting the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Varavara Rao case, the petitioner said he is also eligible for bail considering his health condition.

But the court dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the NIA Court.Aboobacker has been charged under Sections 120 (B) and 153 (a) of the IPC and various sections of the UAPA. In a Facebook post, All India Imam’s Council leader Afzal Qasimi deplored the silence of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, of which Aboobacker was an active member. Another 14 members of the organisation had approached the division bench of the Delhi High Court demanding their release and asking for compensation for their ‘illegal custody.’ The court has posted the hearing in the case to November 21. Around 3,000 PFI workers are in jail in Kerala in connection with the violent incidents during the hartal day on September 27. Some others have been arrested under UAPA for protesting the ban at different parts of Kerala for the past one month.

At the same time, PFI leaders who remain outside have a fear that the continuing provocation from various corners may prompt some cadres to do some adventurous acts. PFI is continuously being derided and scoffed at in the social media over their “meek surrender” before the authorities. PFI cadre are being taunted for ‘discarding the jihad’ and for dispersing the organisation immediately after the declaration of ban. Some IUML leaders even stated the developments after the ban have vindicated their prediction that PFI could do nothing more than muscle-flexing and meaningless sabre-rattling exercise.

PFI accounts have been maintaining a studied silence and are not reacting to the potshots against them in the social media. But the uneasiness and embarrassment over the mounting criticism are palpable. Many of them found solace in posting the quotations from Quran that speaks about the ‘tribulations’ the believers had to pass through. PFI leadership has the apprehension that any frustrated reaction from the uncontrolled cadre would jeopardise the legal fight because such acts will be used against the organisation while cases come up in the courts.

