Cops up surveillance as Coimbatore blast probe points to Kerala links

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the probe into the Coimbatore car blast case revealing some Kerala links, the state police have upped surveillance, including vigorous vehicle checks. The central intelligence agencies have already alerted all states about possible attacks by fundamentalists similar to the attack carried out in Coimbatore.

“The National Investigation Agency had confirmed that the Coimbatore blast was a lone wolf attack and there was a possibility of similar attacks at crowded places in other states. An alert has been issued to make the agencies increase their surveillance and strengthen policing activities,” said a senior intelligence officer.

In fact, all states have been warned to remain alert after there was a nationwide intelligence dossier about sleeper cells of a few radical organisations planning anti-national activities across the country. “We have been keeping a close watch on the activities of a few suspects in the state. Some of them are under our direct surveillance,” said the officer.

A senior police officer said the department has strengthened vehicle checking in the past few days. “Special teams have been deployed to conduct surprise vehicle checks. More surveillance details cannot be revealed at this point,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the state intelligence, which has been coordinating with the Tamil Nadu police, has already started collecting details of those who have been in touch with Firoz Ismail, one of the six arrested in connection with the car blast case.

Firoz was one among those who were deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2020 for indulging in suspicious activities and trying to propagate Islamic State ideology. “A few youths from Kerala were also deported from UAE years ago for suspected IS activities. We are keeping a close watch on the developments,” the officer said.

As per reports, Firoz had already confessed to the probe team that he had met Mohammed Azharuddin and Rashid Ali, who were in a jail in Kerala for their alleged links to those behind the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

