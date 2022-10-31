Home States Kerala

Death of Parassala youth: Greeshma admits poisoning lover Sharon to end relationship

She admitted to the crime during interrogation on Sunday, five days after Sharon, a native of Parassala, died of multiple organ failure at Medical College Hospital on October 25.

Greeshma and Sharon

Greeshma and Sharon.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clearing the mystery surrounding the death of 23-year-old Sharon Raj, the crime branch said his girlfriend Greeshma confessed to poisoning the youth as she wanted to end their relationship. 

She admitted to the crime during interrogation on Sunday, five days after Sharon, a native of Parassala, died of multiple organ failure at Medical College Hospital on October 25. He had fallen ill after drinking a concoction prepared by Greeshma. Police said she used Kapiq, a herbicide, that her uncle had purchased for agricultural purposes. 

ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar said Greeshma committed the crime as she wanted to sever her relationship with Sharon and marry another person. “Sharon and Greeshma had been in a relationship for a year. However, some issues cropped up between them in February. Greeshma’s marriage was fixed with another person. Wanting to end the relationship and with the intention to kill Sharon, Greeshma mixed herbicide in the concoction,” said Ajithkumar, who ruled out the involvement of Greeshma’s parents or anyone else in the crime. He said there was no evidence to suggest that the superstitious beliefs of the girl’s family played a role in the murder. 

“Though Greeshma did cite ‘jathaka dosham’ in a bid to end the relationship, there is no proof yet that it was the reason for the murder,” Ajithkumar said. Greeshma had invited Sharon, a final-year BSc student of Neyyoor Christian College, to her house at Karakonam on October 14 and gave him the juice and concoction laced with Kapiq. 

