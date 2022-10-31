Kerala forest dept to launch study on big cats, prey distribution in Wayanad sanctuary

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The forest department has decided to conduct a detailed study on the population of big cats and prey distribution in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The decision has been taken against the backdrop of a steep increase in the incidence of tigers straying into human habitations located on forest fringe areas.

As per the tiger census report published in 2018, Kerala has 190 tigers of which 80 are in the Wayanad sanctuary. However, farmers in Wayanad claim that the actual number of tigers in the sanctuary is between 150 and 170.

It is said that the low distribution of prey is the reason for tigers straying into villages. However, forest officers and wildlife conservation activists dismiss this argument. “The argument that there is a drop in prey distribution in the sanctuary doesn’t hold water.

The sanctuary is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere and is rich in biodiversity. The population density of Indian gaur, deer, wild boar and other mammals is high and this rich prey base attracts tigers from connected tiger reserves like Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu, Bandipur and Nagarahole in Karnataka to Wayanad forests. This, however, is not a positive indication. The extent of grasslands has increased which is an indication of the degradation of forests,” said Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi president N Badusha.

“Though we had conducted wildlife census in the past, the figures are not accurate as the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is contiguous to the tiger reserves of Nagarahole and Bandipur and Mudumalai. Wayanad witnesses the seasonal migration of wild animals which makes census a laborious exercise. Tigers that lose their territory due to conflict may move to the forest fringe areas,” said Wayanad Wildlife warden K Abdul Azeez.

“In a bid to address the increasing man-animal conflict, we have decided to conduct a detailed study on wildlife distribution in the sanctuary. Apart from the population of tigers, we will also study the distribution of prey in the forests.

Normally the territory of a tiger extends to 25 sq km. However, the tiger territory in Wayanad may be smaller given the high density of the population. Experts in the forest department will conduct the study,” said South Wayanad divisional forest officer (DFO) A Shajna.

“The forest department should conduct a detailed study on the population of tigers and prey abundance to address the complaints of overpopulation of tigers. The study should include settlements inside and outside the sanctuary and the cattle population in forest fringe areas,” said wildlife expert Dr P S Easa.

Wayanad wildlife sanctuary

Area: 344.44 sq km

Year of formation: 1973

Altitude: 650 m to 1,150 m

Annual rainfall: 2,000 mm

Forest type: Moist deciduous, semi-evergreen forest and plantations

No. of species

Mammals: 45

Birds: 203

Reptiles: 45

Amphibians: 30

Tiger population: 80-85 (2018 census)

Present: 150

KOCHI: The forest department has decided to conduct a detailed study on the population of big cats and prey distribution in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The decision has been taken against the backdrop of a steep increase in the incidence of tigers straying into human habitations located on forest fringe areas. As per the tiger census report published in 2018, Kerala has 190 tigers of which 80 are in the Wayanad sanctuary. However, farmers in Wayanad claim that the actual number of tigers in the sanctuary is between 150 and 170. It is said that the low distribution of prey is the reason for tigers straying into villages. However, forest officers and wildlife conservation activists dismiss this argument. “The argument that there is a drop in prey distribution in the sanctuary doesn’t hold water. The sanctuary is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere and is rich in biodiversity. The population density of Indian gaur, deer, wild boar and other mammals is high and this rich prey base attracts tigers from connected tiger reserves like Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu, Bandipur and Nagarahole in Karnataka to Wayanad forests. This, however, is not a positive indication. The extent of grasslands has increased which is an indication of the degradation of forests,” said Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi president N Badusha. “Though we had conducted wildlife census in the past, the figures are not accurate as the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is contiguous to the tiger reserves of Nagarahole and Bandipur and Mudumalai. Wayanad witnesses the seasonal migration of wild animals which makes census a laborious exercise. Tigers that lose their territory due to conflict may move to the forest fringe areas,” said Wayanad Wildlife warden K Abdul Azeez. “In a bid to address the increasing man-animal conflict, we have decided to conduct a detailed study on wildlife distribution in the sanctuary. Apart from the population of tigers, we will also study the distribution of prey in the forests. Normally the territory of a tiger extends to 25 sq km. However, the tiger territory in Wayanad may be smaller given the high density of the population. Experts in the forest department will conduct the study,” said South Wayanad divisional forest officer (DFO) A Shajna. “The forest department should conduct a detailed study on the population of tigers and prey abundance to address the complaints of overpopulation of tigers. The study should include settlements inside and outside the sanctuary and the cattle population in forest fringe areas,” said wildlife expert Dr P S Easa. Wayanad wildlife sanctuary Area: 344.44 sq km Year of formation: 1973 Altitude: 650 m to 1,150 m Annual rainfall: 2,000 mm Forest type: Moist deciduous, semi-evergreen forest and plantations No. of species Mammals: 45 Birds: 203 Reptiles: 45 Amphibians: 30 Tiger population: 80-85 (2018 census) Present: 150