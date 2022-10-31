Kerala: Woman in custody for killing boyfriend attempts suicide, condition stable

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 22-year-old woman, who is in custody for the alleged murder of her lover Sharon Raj, attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaning fluid at Nedumangadu police station. Greeshma, a resident of Karakonam, drank the lotion that was kept in the bathroom. She was rushed to the Nedumangadu taluk hospital, and from there she was shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Her condition is stable and she is recovering, said Rural District Police Chief D Shilpa.

Shilpa said Greeshma's arrest will be recorded on Monday (today) and she will be taken for evidence-collection when her mental and physical health return to normal state.

The Crime Branch had cleared the mystery surrounding the death of 23-year-old Sharon Raj on Sunday as they claimed that Greeshma poisoned him. The crime branch said Greeshma confessed to poisoning the youth as she wanted to end their relationship.

She admitted to the crime during interrogation on Sunday, five days after Sharon, a native of Parassala, died of multiple organ failure at Medical College Hospital on October 25. He had fallen ill after drinking mango juice and a concoction prepared by Greeshma on October 14. ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar said Greeshma used Kapiq, a herbicide, that her uncle had purchased for agricultural purposes.

Ajithkumar said Greeshma committed the crime as she wanted to sever her relationship with Sharon and marry another person.

“Sharon and Greeshma had been in a relationship for a year. However, some issues cropped up between the duo in February. Greeshma's marriage was also fixed with another person. Wanting to end the relationship and with the intention to kill Sharon, Greeshma mixed pesticide in the concoction she gave him,” said Ajithkumar, who ruled out the involvement of Greeshma's parents or anyone else in the crime.

He also said there was no evidence to suggest that superstitious beliefs of the girl's family played a role in the murder. “Though Greeshma had cited 'jathaka dosham' in a bid to end the relationship, there is no evidence yet that it was the reason for the murder. She tried soft tactics to remove him from her life. When it did not work out, she resorted to the cruel deed,” Ajithkumar said.

He said Greeshma mixed the poison in the herbal concoction that was prepared at home for her mother when Sharon went to the washroom.

Forensic doc's vital input

Ajithkumar said the input provided by the forensic doctor proved vital in solving the case. The doctor said that traces of acidic material were not found in the stomach. Since the vomit had a bluish-green colour, it was understood that kidney or liver damage had caused it and investigation into it led to the detection of the poison. The discolouration of the vomit was due to the presence of dye acid blue in Kapiq, he added. The inconsistencies in the statements given by the accused also gave her away, the officer said.

Sharon clueless about the cruel act

In his dying declaration before the magistrate, Sharon had said Greeshma would never poison him deliberately. Ajithkumar said he was not aware of the deed of his girlfriend and never suspected her of betrayal. The Parassala police had initially ruled out foul play in the death. However, Sharon's family alleged he was poisoned by Greeshma following which the case was handed over to the district crime branch. Meanwhile, Sharon's father Jayaraj lighted a candle at his son's grave after learning that his son was murdered. He claimed Greeshma's parents could have played a role in the murder and their role should be investigated.

