Home States Kerala

Mahe woman kick-starts solo trip to Qatar in her SUV to watch World Cup

Malabar, which is known for its love for soccer, will witness hundreds flying from Kozhikode and Kannur to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup beginning next month.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Najira Noushad with her Thar | Express

Najira Noushad with her Thar | Express

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Malabar, which is known for its love for soccer, will witness hundreds flying from Kozhikode and Kannur to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup beginning next month. Najira Noushad (Naaji Noushi), a 33-year-old homemaker from Mahe, will also be among those watching football matches from the stadium gallery in Qatar. But Noushi won’t be taking a flight to Qatar, but will be travelling alone driving her favourite vehicle, Mahindra Thar, all the way from Kannur. 

With this trip, Noushi is trying to spread the message of “safety for women to travel anywhere around the world”. She also wishes to motivate other women to travel anywhere without hesitation. Noushi, an ardent traveller, YouTuber and vlogger, kickstarted her trip from Mahe on Tuesday. She calls her Thar ‘Olu’ (woman in local parlance). After driving till Mumbai via Coimbatore, she will reach Oman by ship. She will then travel by road in Thar, passing through countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Noushi claims to be the first woman from Kerala to travel across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations to watch the football world cup. Breaking all the barriers of a stereotype homemaker, Noushi urges others to come out of the shells carved around a woman by society that “still wishes to see her inside the four walls of a house”. In February, Noushi had made the headlines for her solo trip from Kuttanad to high-altitude Everest Base camp in Nepal. She embarked on this 50-day solo hitchhike trip highlighting the message “India is the safest country for any woman solo traveller.”

Noushi, who moved from Oman to Mahe with her husband and five-year-old child last year, decided to make use of her time in India by exploring the country. She chose to drive and travel alone without bothering anyone around her. 

“Travelling to Qatar in my Thar was a dream because I always wanted to be less dependent on others. Though I travel alone, my biggest support system is my husband and mother. My mother who takes care of my five-year-old child is indeed an inspiration. If not for her, I would never be able to do things independently,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar World Cup GCC Everest Base Camp
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp