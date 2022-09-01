Rs 20 lakh for Eldhose; Kerala to award prizes, jobs for Commonwealth medallists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stste government will give away cash prizes to Keralites who won medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Eldhose Paul, who won gold in triple jump, will be presented with Rs 20 lakh. Silver medallists Abdulla Aboobacker, M Sreeshankar, P R Sreejesh and Treesa Jolly will be given away Rs 10 lakh each, said a note issued following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. All except Sreejesh, who works in the state education department, will be provided with state government jobs.

Nihal Sarin, who medalled in Chess Olympiad, will be presented with Rs 10 lakh. S L Narayanan will get Rs 5 lakh.Tribal people above the age of 60 will be given Rs 1,000 each as Onam gift, with 60,602 persons to benefit from it. The money will be spent from the CMDRF. LIFE Mission assistance for SC people building houses in remote locations will be raised to Rs 6 lakh.

Salary revision on par with the recommendations of 11th Pay Commission will be given to employees of the toddy workers welfare fund board. An exemption in registration fee worth Rs 3.5 crore will be given to KSRTC for registering the agreement for a Rs 50-crore loan. Children of watchmen who died while dousing forest fires at Chinnar Wildlife division will be given government jobs. A K Velyudhan’s son will be appointed as a watchman and V A Sankaran’s son as an office assistant.

Chithradevi, wife of watchman Nagaraj under the same division who died in a wild elephant attack, will be appointed as a guard. Administrative sanction will be given to expand the hostel block of Kerala Digital University using Rs 27 core from the KIIFB.

