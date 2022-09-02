M V Govindan resigns as Kerala minister; Speaker M B Rajesh gets ministerial post
Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.
Published: 02nd September 2022 08:15 PM | Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:15 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister.
Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.
The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.