M V Govindan resigns as Kerala minister; Speaker M B Rajesh gets ministerial post

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

