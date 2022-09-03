Home States Kerala

To help cadre manage finance, Muslim Youth League conducts classes

The organisation found that majority of party workers who devote their time and energy for political activities have no financial discipline or plans for their family life in future.

Published: 03rd September 2022

microfinance

Representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It is customary for political parties to organise classes on party ideology and strategies, but the Muslim Youth League (MYL) unit in Kottakkal thought that it is not enough for the cadre to be politically aware. The organisation found that majority of party workers who devote their time and energy for political activities have no financial discipline or plans for their family life in future. So, MYL thought it is necessary to have a series of sessions on the right kind of investment, first one of which was held at Kottakkal on Friday.

“Cadre, especially the young, are utilised for shouting slogans and pasting posters, but we don’t know what their financial position is. Most of them jump into active politics without having any plan for their future life,” said Sajid Thayil, Kottakkal municipal unit secretary of the MYL. “Only in the later stages they realise that it is too late to think of investment. So, we decided to have sessions on how to manage finances, various investment opportunities and the dangers posed by fraudsters in the field. The sessions are opened to cadre of all parties,” said Sajid.

The session on how to invest money for future held under the aegis of CH Smaraka Kendram was led by Jaseel Abdul Wahid, an expert in the field. “Covid has been an eye-opener for us in many respects. We encourage the youth to save money from their earnings to meet any unexpected expense,” he said.

The CH Smaraka Kendram is planning another session for women whose husbands are in the Gulf. “We have a wrong notion that politics itself is a vocation. It is one of the reasons for corruption in the field,” said K M Gafoor, IUML district secretary who inaugurated the meeting. “On the other side, there are many politicians who incur huge debt at the end of their tenure. So, we need some kind of planning,” he said.

