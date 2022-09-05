Flash flood at Mankayam: Six-year-old dies, woman goes missing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden flash flood at Mankayam in Thiruvananthapuram left a six-year-old dead and a woman missing, on Sunday. The deceased is Nasriya Fathima. The search is on to find Shania, 33.

Ten members from three families hailing from Nedumangad entered Mankayam river at Vazhathoppu in the evening. They were caught in the flash floods. The local residents, Fire and Rescue Services officials and the police team managed to rescue eight members. Nasriya was found one kilometre downstream in a serious condition. Though she was rushed to the nearest hospital, she could not be rescued.

The weather experts have warned against intense rainfall increasing the risk of calamities in high ranges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated heavy rainfall in the high ranges. It has issued yellow alerts for six districts -Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode - on Monday. Five more districts will get isolated rainfall on Tuesday due to the influence of strong westerlies.

