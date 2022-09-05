Home States Kerala

Flash flood at Mankayam: Six-year-old dies, woman goes missing

The sudden flash flood at Mankayam in Thiruvananthapuram left a six-year-old dead and a woman missing, on Sunday.

Published: 05th September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden flash flood at Mankayam in Thiruvananthapuram left a six-year-old dead and a woman missing, on Sunday. The deceased is Nasriya Fathima. The search is on to find Shania, 33.

Ten members from three families hailing from Nedumangad entered Mankayam river at Vazhathoppu in the evening. They were caught in the flash floods. The local residents, Fire and Rescue Services officials and the police team managed to rescue eight members. Nasriya was found one kilometre downstream in a serious condition. Though she was rushed to the nearest hospital, she could not be rescued.

The weather experts have warned against intense rainfall increasing the risk of calamities in high ranges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated heavy rainfall in the high ranges. It has issued yellow alerts for six districts -Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode - on Monday. Five more districts will get isolated rainfall on Tuesday due to the influence of strong westerlies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mankayam Flash floods
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp