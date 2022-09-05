Home States Kerala

Kerala: Pregnant woman found dead at her husband's house; relatives file police complaint

The relatives alleged after their marriage in 2020, Amala was allowed to visit her house only twice.

By PTI

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her husband's house, police said on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Amala was found hanging at her husband Renjith's house at north Paravoor, near here on Sunday afternoon.

Her family claimed that she was pregnant and her husband's family never even conveyed the matter to her family.

"She was found hanging at her husband's house on Sunday afternoon. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead," police told PTI.

Police said her family has filed a case with regard to her death.

"The body will be sent to Kalamassery medical college for post-mortem," police said.

Her relatives said they came to know about the pregnancy after her death.

"We believe that she will never die by suicide. She is a bold woman. Her husband's family never informed us anything about her. We came to know that she was pregnant after her death. 
This was never conveyed to us," a relative told the media.

The relatives also alleged after their marriage in 2020, Amala was allowed to visit her house only twice.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

