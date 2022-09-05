Not all in CPM were against accepting Magsaysay award

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM leadership claimed that it was its collective decision to not accept the Magsaysay award for K K Shailaja, it’s been reliably learnt that a section of the top leadership was in favour of her receiving the honour, as they realised the positive political impact that could be achieved with such global recognition.

However, CPM’s Kerala unit put its foot down, arguing against Shailaja getting the award in her individual capacity, and that ultimately drove the party’s decision to ask her to decline the honour. If sources are to be believed, CPM’s top brass was elated when it first came to know about the award.

Sources said a top leader even pointed out that a minister in a Communist government being bestowed such global recognition for serving the masses would definitely work in favour of the Left.

The leader argued that though given to an individual, the award is not for his or her individual efforts, but the teamwork by the Left government, and hence will have a political acceptance, the source said.

However, a section in the state CPM vigorously opposed the idea.

Critics’ point: Awarding CM ok, minister not

Critics felt that if the honour is accorded to the head of the government, it could be viewed as recognition of the state. But, if a minister receives the award, it would be viewed as recognition for him or her in an individual capacity, they argued.

They further pointed out that the said award was instituted in the name of an anti-communist political leader, and hence a Communist leader should not accept the same. Following this, the party decided against Shailaja accepting the award and the decision was conveyed to her. It’s in this backdrop that she sent a mail expressing her inability to accept the honour.

