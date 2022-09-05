Vizhinjam protest: Archbishop Netto to lead hunger strike from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, which is leading the protest against the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, has decided to intensify the stir by starting a fast in front of the main gate to the project site from Monday. The protest will be led by Archbishop Thomas J Netto and his predecessor, Soosa Pakiam.

Pastoral letters of the Latin Church read out in all churches under the diocese during the Sunday mass urged members to protest until their just demands are met. The letter accused the government of siding with the Adani Group in gaining an adverse verdict against the Vizhinjam protesters. The High Court directed the state to provide security to the construction staff and ruled that protesters should not obstruct work.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in the issue and talk to the protesters. He said it will be improper to push the Latin Archbishop and his predecessor into a hunger strike.

“The ministerial talks have failed to yield any result. It is difficult to believe the cabinet sub-committee can find a solution to the issues raised. The chief minister should initiate direct talks with the protest leaders to find a solution,” Satheesan said.

The church leaders held talks with the chief minister once and the cabinet sub-committee twice. However, the protesters decided to continue the stir after their demands were not met. Though the government has announced measures for the rehabilitation of people already affected, the talks failed to make further headway. Reiterating the government will not ask the work to be stopped, Pinarayi informed the assembly that an impact study will be conducted and action taken after the committee submits an interim report in three months.

Earlier, a meeting presided over by Archbishop Netto decided to stay strong on the seven demands raised by the church. They also decided against shifting the protest venue from the main gate of the project site.

The priests also came out against the government’s claim that most of the demands have been addressed. The protest will enter the 20th day on Monday.

