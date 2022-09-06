Magsaysay for Shailaja would have been golden opportunity for Left-wing: Experts

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Had the CPM decided in favour of senior leader KK Shailaja accepting the Magsaysay Award, it would have been a golden opportunity to present the Left alternative before the global platform, felt political commentators and social observers. Moreover, it would have been a significant win for the Left over its ideological opposite -- the Right-wing forces.

This newspaper had reported on Sunday how Shailaja was selected for the prestigious honour for an effective management of the Covid and Nipah outbreaks, and how the CPM decided against her accepting the international honour as the party felt it was not an individual effort. The party also cited the award being in the name of a person who had suppressed Communist guerillas.

Political observer J Prabhash however opined that the very reason Shailaja was chosen for an award in the name of an anti-Communist leader itself adds value to it. “It was a recognition not for Shailaja per se, but for the way in which the Left government handled the Covid pandemic and Nipah. It would have added a better score to the Left’s progress card,” he said.

Prabhash said the Magsaysay would have carried far more value than an award instituted in the name of a Left leader. “It was not an award given to an individual but to the entire cabinet. The Left could have projected the same before the nation,” he pointed out.

Echoing the same, Left commentator NM Pearson observed that the CPM, while taking the decision, should have kept in mind the prevailing political scenario. Even while agreeing with the ideological position on the award, he felt the CPM should have projected it as a recognition for the Kerala alternative put forth by the Left.

“On what basis do we keep saying it’s the Pinarayi Vjiayan government? He too is only discharging a duty entrusted to him by the party, similar to Shailaja. The party’s argument that the award was to be bestowed on an individual would hence not hold good. Times have changed. We have far advanced from a political scenario where EMS rejected the Padma award,” Pearson said.

He felt such an honour under the current political climate would have boosted the Left. “If viewed as a recognition for the LDF government, the Left could have made a mark among people in other states too had Shailaja accepted the award,” Pearson added.

Former ambassador T P Sreenivasan felt Shailaja not receiving the award was a loss to the state. “It’s a loss to India and Kerala. The Magsaysay is a respected award. It would have been a major boost to Kerala and its health sector. It is unfortunate she declined the same,” he said.

Another observer, who did not want to be named, said the award would have been a vindication of an independent, credible Left alternative. Interestingly, even when the CPM chooses to term it an award in the name of an anti-Communist leader, most of the awardees from India belong to the broad spectrum of the Left.

Ramon Magsaysay award selection process

Initially presented in six categories, the foundation stopped giving the award in fixed sections, except for emergent leadership, from 2009

The foundation solicits award nominations from a pool of international confidential nominators.

Board of trustees determines awardees after rigorous evaluation

The Board asks awardees to give in writing willingness to accept the award and receive it personally

Foundation announces the award once process is completed

